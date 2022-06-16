Alleged substitution of candidate: Tension at Buhari’s House as aggrieved aspirant threatens showdown

Ahead of Friday’s deadline for submission of names of nominated candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) some aggrieved supporters of a certain House of Representatives candidate in Kogi State stormed the All Progressives Congress national secretariat in Abuja.

The youths, who almost overpowered security men at the gate to the party national secretariat before the intervention of officials of the Department of State Security Services vowed to prevent the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, from leaving the party national secretariat unless he addressed them.

The officials of the DSS who took position inside the party secretariat ensured the exit of Senator Adamu.

Tribune Online checks revealed that party faithful from Abia and Ondo states have similarly staged protests at the APC secretariat located at Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, to protest alleged substitution of names of candidates who won primaries for National Assembly seats.

Aspirants who won primaries in Enugu State have also accused the APC National Working Committee of denying them necessary forms to fill ahead of deadline for submission of candidates.

Honourable Ejike Okolo who spoke with journalists on behalf of three other colleagues said they were denied access to the INEC form mandatory for candidates to fill but were asked to fill Withdrawal Concession Form which they rejected.

He said: “We were invited through an SMS, to come to Abuja to collect and fill INEC form, only to be given withdrawal form which we rejected. They have since refused to give us the INEC Form.”

Ejike further alleged that the party leaders are planning to give their tickets to favoured candidates.

