Low turnout as SS3 students resume in Lagos
There was a low turnout of students in Lagos schools on Monday even as students in senior secondary school class 3 (SS3) in the state have been asked to resume for academic activities after spending more than four months at home due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
They resumed strictly for revision lessons to prepare them well for the forthcoming West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The exam is billed to commence on 17th of this month.
Nigerian Tribune visited some schools in Ifako-Ijaiye and Agege local government areas of the state. It was observed that while public schools in the axis have opened their doors and some academic activities already commenced, many of the private schools are yet to reopen let alone accept students into their premises.
It was also observed that most of the health and safety measures as stipulated by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection when schools reopen have been put in place in both public and private schools in the state.
For example, at the entrance gates banners were conspicuously mounted stating that wearing of nose masks was mandatory for entry. At some others were additional enlightenment banners about COVID-19 pandemic and safety measures to be taken.
It was observed that infrared thermometers were used at the gate to check temperature of students and staff before they were allowed in, while handwashing facilities were also installed at various points within their premises for people to wash hands. Sanitisers were equally provided and social distancing was observed.
Some of the schools visited by Nigerian Tribune include Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior College, Ijaiye Housing Estate Secondary Grammar School, both in Ojokoro area; Surulere Senior Secondary School, Alagbado; Government Senior Secondary School, Iyana Ipaja; and Immaculate Secondary School, among others.
Reacting to the low turnout of students, the chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State chapter, Mr Adesina Adedoyin and that of the League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP), Mr Fatai Raheem, as well as the President of Association of Formidable Educational Development (AFED), Mr Orji Kanu, attributed the low turnout to two important issues.
They said it could be as a result of the conflicting resumption dates by the Lagos State government with that of the Federal Government which put resumption for Tuesday or because of Muslim holiday as many students who had travelled with their parents to their towns and villages for Sallah celebration are yet to return to Lagos.
They said they are very hopeful that the situation would improve from Tuesday or Wednesday.
On his part, the head of Public Affairs of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Kayode, said the state government was very serious in enforcing the safety standards as already stipulated for safe reopening for all schools in the state.
He said that was why the government would not rush any school that is yet to prepare for reopening to open their doors. Rather it encourages all schools to ensure they use whatever methods available to prepare their students well for the exam.
He said apart from other safety measures, no school is expected to have more than 20 students in one class.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Disowns Mamman Daura On Zoning Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the remarks attributed to his nephew, Mamman Daura, in which he opposed the application of rotational presidency in the… Read Full Story
$500m China Loan: Controversial Clause Signed During Jonathan’s Administration ― Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that Nigeria has already paid back $96 million out of the $500 million loans the country borrowed from China for the construction… Read Full Story
Can Buhari Separate Two Chickens In A Fight?
HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in… Read Full Story
How I Lost Four Children, Wife To Flood Disaster —Businessman
Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by… Read Full Story
Why Sanwo-Olu Ordered Reopening Of Worship Centres August 7
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered reopening of worship centres, including mosques and churches in the state with effect from August 7, saying positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE