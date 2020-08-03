Low turnout as SS3 students resume in Lagos

There was a low turnout of students in Lagos schools on Monday even as students in senior secondary school class 3 (SS3) in the state have been asked to resume for academic activities after spending more than four months at home due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

They resumed strictly for revision lessons to prepare them well for the forthcoming West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The exam is billed to commence on 17th of this month.

Nigerian Tribune visited some schools in Ifako-Ijaiye and Agege local government areas of the state. It was observed that while public schools in the axis have opened their doors and some academic activities already commenced, many of the private schools are yet to reopen let alone accept students into their premises.

It was also observed that most of the health and safety measures as stipulated by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection when schools reopen have been put in place in both public and private schools in the state.

For example, at the entrance gates banners were conspicuously mounted stating that wearing of nose masks was mandatory for entry. At some others were additional enlightenment banners about COVID-19 pandemic and safety measures to be taken.

It was observed that infrared thermometers were used at the gate to check temperature of students and staff before they were allowed in, while handwashing facilities were also installed at various points within their premises for people to wash hands. Sanitisers were equally provided and social distancing was observed.

Some of the schools visited by Nigerian Tribune include Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior College, Ijaiye Housing Estate Secondary Grammar School, both in Ojokoro area; Surulere Senior Secondary School, Alagbado; Government Senior Secondary School, Iyana Ipaja; and Immaculate Secondary School, among others.

Reacting to the low turnout of students, the chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State chapter, Mr Adesina Adedoyin and that of the League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP), Mr Fatai Raheem, as well as the President of Association of Formidable Educational Development (AFED), Mr Orji Kanu, attributed the low turnout to two important issues.

They said it could be as a result of the conflicting resumption dates by the Lagos State government with that of the Federal Government which put resumption for Tuesday or because of Muslim holiday as many students who had travelled with their parents to their towns and villages for Sallah celebration are yet to return to Lagos.

They said they are very hopeful that the situation would improve from Tuesday or Wednesday.

On his part, the head of Public Affairs of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Kayode, said the state government was very serious in enforcing the safety standards as already stipulated for safe reopening for all schools in the state.

He said that was why the government would not rush any school that is yet to prepare for reopening to open their doors. Rather it encourages all schools to ensure they use whatever methods available to prepare their students well for the exam.

He said apart from other safety measures, no school is expected to have more than 20 students in one class.