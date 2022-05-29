Lord Echendu debunks stories of disclosing his net worth

Nigerian businessman, Echendu Ndubuisi Anthony, popularly known as Lord Echendu has denied claims that he had disclosed his net worth in a recent interview with an online news outlet.

The CEO of Echendu Group of Companies who started his business in 2009 at the age of 23 has grown the establishment into a transnational business group with operations in the Nigeria, Ghana and affiliates in UK and USA, amassing millions in the process and a wide range of choice properties and cars that have continued to draw speculations over his actual net worth.

In contrast to his growing influence and expanding business interests, the Rivers-born entrepreneur has always kept a very low personal profile but this has not stopped media speculations over his net worth.

According to the most recent story that was published on one of Nigeria’s most controversial social media pages, Lord Echendu had purportedly put his net worth at $18.5 million, which was surprisingly against his persona of always shying away from talks regarding the issue.

When contacted to verify the claim made by the publication on the 8th day of May 2022, Lord Echendu denied ever mentioning that.

“I never told anyone about my net worth, I don’t believe it is important as money is not the measure of a man’s worth.





“I have real estate investments scattered across the UK, US and Ghana. Also, my companies keep securing contracts worth millions of dollars. In 2014, Echendu Group of Companies was awarded a contract of 3.5 million dollars for the construction of a warehouse by Afrimax Ltd. and Max El Industries. Two years later, the company secured a 1.3-million-dollar contract for the reconstruction of FPL Ltd. in Ghana.

“In 2017, Echendu Group of Companies was selected among the third party contractors awarded a 3-million-dollar contract by African Tigers for a construction project on over 200 hundred acres of land in Pumazi Weneba. Echendu Oil and Gas was also a contract for the supply of 6 million barrels of crude oil to US and UK based companies.

“In 2022, I agreed with Shamrock, the Irish energy drink manufacturer. This deal to open up new markets in Africa is reportedly worth about 6 million dollars.

“So given the above, it is quite understandable that they are speculations over my net worth and it is safe to say that this figure will be in millions of dollars,” he added.

Engr. Echendu Ndubuisi is a trained Chemical Engineer and a certified Global leader with a prestigious UK University professional, he went on to start his business at the age of 23.

He founded Echendu Oil and Gas in 2009 as a small offshore services company which has since grown into a multinational with operations in the UK, US, Ghana and Nigeria. He now owns a controlling interest in Echendu Group of Companies which has a diversified portfolio in the oil and gas, travel and tours, logistics, real estate, Hospitality, pharmaceutical products, Transportation and property management industries.

