Ogboru emerges APGA governorship candidate in Delta 

Governorship hopeful, Chief Great Ogboru, has been affirmed as the unopposed governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the 2023 general elections in Delta State.

Ogboru, popularly called The People’s General, picked the ticket of the party after the affirmation vote of the primary election of the party held on Sunday at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Warri.

Ogboru polled a total of 618 votes with seven voided votes from a total of 625 accredited delegates from the 270 wards of the 25 local government areas of the state.

Speaking on his affirmation, Ogboru who was a governorhip candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, said, “I thank you for the time and patience for us to be able to do what we have done, I say I am immensely and eternally grateful.

“We have been on a long journey, well whatever has a beginning must have an ending. I want to believe that we are at the terminal stage of this journey and that what we started many years ago must come to an end.

“But we will not come to end with despair but with a shout of joy. I don’t want to go through the chequered history of what has happened in Delta State.





“Suffice me to say that we know that if there’s an election in Delta, an election so properly called in the terms of the word that we must win.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“There’s no force greater than that which you represent with which has been what we called ship of hope. We started many years ago but thank God we are at the end of it.

“Thank you for the pains you bore and thank you for keeping hope alive. Looking at your faces I see hope and I can say that never again will lightning strike twice.”

Ogboru promised to engender an all-inclusive government and vowed not to pursue personal vendetta if given the mandate as doing so would be retrogressive.

Earlier, Elder Enemokwu Afamefune, chairman five-man State Special Electoral Panel said the choice of APGA by Ogboru was divine and at God’s time.

“The almighty God in his infinite mercy has now hearken to the yearning and desire of the masses for a subtle and better life in Delta.

“I refer to Ogboru as him who is to come to APGA and has come to liberate Deltans from political bondage.”