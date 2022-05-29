Adron Homes earmarks N10m to give free petrol to 3,500 Nigerians

As part of the activities to commemorate its 10 years anniversary, a real estate development company, Messrs Adron Homes, has concluded plans to give free fuel (petrol) to 3,500 Nigerians across the federation at a total cost of N10 million.

According to the company’s Director-General, Sales and Marketing, Mrs Folasade Oloruntoba, and Director, Sale and Marketing, Lagos zone, Mrs Simbo Oguntoye, the free fuel gift was to appreciate its various investors and to welcome new home owners and intending ones.

Kick-starting on Tuesday, May 31, they said the event would take place in eight states of the federation and Benin Republic, where the company has operational offices.

To fast-track the process, they said the company is partnering with some petrol stations across the eight states to fill a total of 100 cars at each station.

“We will be filling a total of 100 cars at each petrol station on Tuesday, May 31 as a lot of vehicles drive on this day. We have different estates across Nigeria and even in West Africa.

“We are happy and we are showing this by giving all Nigerians free fuel. We set the pace for others to follow,” the duo said.





Oloruntoba emphasised that 3,500 Nigerians would benefit N3,000 worth of petrol each from the designated filling stations in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger, Ekiti states and Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.

According to the director-general, Adron Homes would be spending a whopping N10 million on the free fuel’s distribution across 28 offices as a way of giving back to Nigerians and host communities.

Justifying the need for the celebration, Oloruntoba said: “God took us from 2012 to 2022; we are 10 years celebrating the goodness of God. We are giving back to our beautiful nation, especially at this time.

“We are known for providing excellent, affordable housing in the nation, and our vision plus mission is to move Nigeria to all over West Africa.”

She added that the company has been able to bring in a lot of homeowners with its different products.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Oloruntoba said the company has been increasing its land bank on daily basis as well as growing its subscribers’ base.

“We have decided to change the story in the industry; we are building the nation and as well bringing in new innovation to the industry compared to best international standards. We are not distracted. We are focused on making sure that we meet up on daily basis,” she said.

In the next one decade, she assured the company’s numerous investors that their investments would keep growing, becoming big and flourishing.

“To all our residents across different estates, we are reassuring you that we are not only making the estates habitable, we are also providing more infrastructures.

“For those who are yet to join us, we are giving you this platform with all our different products, especially our daily payment plans where as low as N2,000 daily payment , you can be able to afford a land and move gradually into your dream home,” Oloruntoba said.

Oguntoye listed the distributing filling stations to include Mobil Filling Station – Agidingbi; NNPC at Iju road; NNPC – Falomo; Total in Surulere; Oando in Garki, AY Safa – Lugbe in Abuja; Mobil-Ogba; NNPC Akowonjo; Jetro –Festac Town; Mobil Badadgy; North West – Gbagada; Enyo-Ikorodu; NNPC –Ajali; Shem –Suleja; AY Shafa –Mararaba; AY Shafa station –Keffi; Oando –Marina; Conoil-Alagomeji-Yaba; Gasta –Mokola-Ibadan; Bofas-Bodija; Gasta –Oke Bola; Bofas-Iwo road; Gasfa –New Garage; Gasfa at Tipper Garage; Fatgem –Leme; NNPC- Neme; NNPC –Shagamu; NNPC-Lagos-Ibadan interchange and Conoil –Suleja, among others.

To enhance home ownership among Nigerians through flexible payment plans, Oguntoye said the firm has put in place different products such as the Zero account, young landlord initiative, empowerment scheme where artisans can buy into the scheme.

She explained that there have been different payment plans in place where people could pay for their land or home within two years, adding that the micro payment option gives subscribers to pay N2,000 per day for the next four years.