Logitech boosts remote office operations with new devices

As remote working environment continues to gain prominence in Nigeria, especially with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of Logitech, a computer accessories company, has announced the launch of the company’s new devices into the nation’s tech space.

According to the company, the decision for the new offerings was informed by the need to make the ‘new normal’ easier for people across all fields of engagement.

Head of Marketing at Logitech Sub-Saharan Africa, Theresa Relihan, in a statement, explained that the array of products, comprises advanced wireless mouse, keyboard, webcam, bluetooth headset, and video conferencing system, among others.

Relihan expressed the strong belief that Nigerians, especially office workers in corporate setup and educational institutions, in both urban and remote areas, would certainly find any of the Logitech devices preferable to any other brands, either old or new, because of their quality, portability and convenience.

According to her, the company’s products would go a long way in enhancing productivity, and lessen the stress and boredom, associated particularly with movements in road traffic in most cities, such as Lagos.

She explained further that since many Nigerian companies may find the deployment of remote work solutions at a large scale a bit difficult because of newness of the trend, Logitech makes the use of the products easy to learn and use.

“We also ensure we factor in people of low incomes to be beneficiaries of our devices by making them market friendly and durable,” she added.

Relihan, however, noted that these devices had not only been around for a while but had also been officially launched into the market sometime last year.