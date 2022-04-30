Former Abia senator purchases APC senate nomination form, promises better representation

A former senator and former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Nkechi Nwaogu, has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the Abia Central Senatorial District in the 2023 election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator made this known on Friday, seizing the opportunity to promise her constituency better representation.

She said she is in the race to liberate, restore, emancipate and resuscitate Abia Central from the shackles of misrepresentation and legislative redundancy.

Prior to the purchase of the forms, she said she is poised and determined to serve her constituency.

“My quintessential and unassailable track record is an applause and is vindicating our widely accepted ‘Message of Restoration’,” she said.

She stated that if she succeeds in going back to the senate, she will carve out a niche for the youths and make sure they are adequately empowered and employed.





“With the help of the Almighty God, I have done it before and I will still do it again,” the senator said.

