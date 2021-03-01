‘Local’ tag for Nigerian enterprenuers neither encouraging nor good for business — Oduntan

Oduntan Oluwatobi is the MD/CEO Survival Poultry Farm Services. A young and vibrant man who is passion-driven and goal-oriented. He tells Entrepreneurship+ his business journey and plans for the future, in this report.

“I call myself an Agroprenuer because I operate business in the agricultural industry which was driven by passion and yearning to earn a living and equally liberate many youths.

I am the founder and managing director of Survival Poultry farm services; a company established in 2013 to tackle poultry related problems in the agricultural industry.

“Our services include; planning and designing of poultry farms, construction, production of point of lay birds, agro logistics services, installation of poultry cage and equipment and consultancy.”

Speaking about why he decided to become an enterprenuer, he said, “Growing up, I was made to understand that every man needs to hustle and make ends meet. I have a motto which says “when the tough gets going, the going get tough.”

This formed and shaped me into who I am today. I had passion for agriculture, knowing fully well that we have few engagement of youths in the industry; I decided to learn and acquire agricultural skill around my passion.

The push started in 2011 when I needed something to engage in as a young man. I made enough enquiries and then I went straight into poultry business.

“The company started with a capital of N500 and I was the only staff at the time. Our staff strength increased to about seven team members and 15 casual or contract staff. The sole aim of the company is to solve poultry related problems and technologies. With consistency, integrity, productivity, profitability and quality services, the company now worth millions of naira with lots of capable hands to work with.”

His business, however, was not without challenges, as he said that funding and certain government policies remain a huge problem posed to enterprenuers.

“One major challenge encountered in the business is funding.

Poultry business is a kind of business that requires adequate capital for the smooth running of the business. Another challenge encountered was getting competent hands to work with.

This business is not like any other business for someone to get a skillful person to work with, such worker must have like minds with the employer, and the workers must be used to the business and have background knowledge of what the business entails in other to deliver good result to the employer.

“Another key challenge is the government policies and it’s still a challenge till date. We all know that we have regulatory bodies that checkmate the poultry business. Many times, they might not be favorable and conducive but rules are rules and it has to be strictly adhered to, affecting sales and value exchange,” he said.

On how enterprenuership can be encouraged about youths, he said that mentors are necessary to help the new entrants find balance.

“The new upcoming ones need those who are elders, to give them moral support, business counsel, mentoring etc.

On the hand of the society, I think the society should encourage creativity by patronising homemade businesses and products, and stop tagging Nigeria based businesses and product ‘local’.

At the early stage of my business, selling was difficult, particularly selling of my poultry cages; people didn’t want to buy from me cause they believed it was ‘locally made’ instead of buying from me to support my African dream.

As regards government, they are currently doing their best to encourage entrepreneurship by organising trainings and providing funds through varies EDIs and CBN, but they need to do more by monitoring the process to be sure that those that matter are the real beneficiaries,” he said.

