Wema Bank unveils corporate debit cards on ALAT for business platform

TO further enable its customers to do more conveniently and efficiently, innovative and digitally-led financial institution, Wema Bank, has added more features to its corporate internet banking platform, ALAT For Business.

ALAT For Business is the bank’s revamped corporate internet banking platform designed to help customers manage their business account better and stay on top of their finances anywhere. To ensure customers use the platform with ease, Wema Bank has now introduced a debit card.

Some of the additional function customers can perform with the corporate debit card include card control, multiple users tracking transactions and the ability to place the card on the ‘hotlist’ if stolen or compromised.

Commenting on the exciting new feature, Head, ALAT For Business, Samuel Robson, explained that it was part of Wema Bank’s efforts to make banking easy, efficient and convenient for customers.

“Our role as a leading digital bank is to ensure ease and convenience for all our customers while maximizing efficiency in performing transactions. This new Corporate Debit Card function is another leap in the right direction. Our Corporate Debit Cards enable you to pay bills, make purchases and withdrawals,” Robson said.

He added that with the new feature, tracking and monitoring of all business transactions will be accessible even for multiple signatory accounts as the administrator will initiate card request and select a user that will be mapped to the card.

The new feature on corporate debit cards further cements Wema Bank’s position as an innovative financial institution offering customers more in the “New Normal” era caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

