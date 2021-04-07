Living purpose-driven life

Sometimes I ask myself, why am I on earth? Am I created by accident? What is the purpose of my existence? What drives my life? Where am I going? What am I doing about it? Every human being created by God is molded for a reason on earth.

God put us on this earth for a particular purpose; he has a purpose for your life even before you were born; the Bible says right from when you were in your mother’s womb, I knew you. Purpose in this context can be said to mean reason of existence, set goal in life. It consists of the central motivating aims of your life. It is the reason why you are excited about waking up the following day.

Purpose gives direction to living a meaningful and impactful life.

Everyone’s life is driven by something; it can be guilt, fear, insecurity, anger, wealth, family, etc. However, a life driven by purpose is a life guided or controlled by purpose. A life lived with the consciousness of fulfilling a purpose. Also, God wants his children to be driven by his plan.

However, there are some misconceptions about the purpose of existence; some think it is about becoming successful, acquiring, having thousands of cars, building houses, a lot of money in the bank account.

If you have this perception, you are wrong. God’s purpose of your existence is far greater than your fulfillment, career, family, and ambition. He created us for his pleasure, to enrich the world, serve humanity and give honour to him.

To live a purpose-driven life, you must first discover your purpose. To do this, you start with God; you need to have a good relationship with God. One thing is to discover purpose; another thing is to achieve this purpose. To fulfill a purpose, you need to put energy into it, Put all your resources and everything you have into achieving this purpose. Set your goals and make sure you achieve them, avoid distraction and procrastination; it’s a killer of success.

Help others and let the reason for your existence direct you, then focus on the big picture, cut out anything that is not useful, and add what you need to complete the journey.

Otukoya Yetunde,

Redeemers University, Ede.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP