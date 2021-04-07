On Akintola’s passion for job creation

Letters
By Jimoh Mumin Esq.
Akintola’s passion girl management fire speech cares Shuaib Agaka BANTU Saudi Peace Ogun Saworo-Ide media innocence Adewole, media, Ofeimun, odia, sexual harassment, IWD, Boko Haram, Autism, muted voices, adedayo public holiday fake news, writer protest books book, artists

As the country continues to battle with unemployment and under- employment, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), a governorship aspirant of the All progressive Congress (APC) in the last primary election in Oyo state has provided job opportunities for many youths to earn income through the Akintola movement.

This is good news and a refreshing sight that a renowned legal icon is using his good offices to assist the children of less-privileged. The aim and objective of Akintola movement is to use the platform to liberate young people, especially indigent law and medical students, from the shackles of poverty. He has been helping people secretly without making it known to the public.

The said Akintola movement has been of tremendous help to many people. One does not need to be in power before using your means to help the children of less privileged. While lauding Bamofin Adeniyi Akintola for his good gesture, I urge him extend his gesture to the poor widows in Oyo state and also not forget to provide  for the neglected children.

 

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan

 

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Letters

Living purpose-driven life

Letters

Need to develop Lagos waterways

Letters

Need to develop Lagos waterways

Letters

Why Customs must remove officers at Nigeria borders

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More