Odumakin: Covid-19 and pseudo death claims

Death is inevitable. It is appointed to every man and woman to die but once, then, comes the judgment hereafter, says the Holy Bible. No death is sweet, but it could be a relief in some cases of malignant diseases, prolonged agony in sickness or in an invalid condition. At over 100 years, we still mourn our departed parents and grandparents let alone friends, mates, colleagues, siblings or children. Indeed, death is bitter, painful, irreversible but inevitable.

Several deaths have been attributed to Covid pandemic in Nigeria since last year. Apart from figure manipulation, fear and propaganda built into the global Covid package, the virus is very real. Like some international whistleblowers revealed in a documentary, Covid-19 is a “plandemic” ab initio, and not pandemic. The fact remains that it was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan in China. The truth is that it was premeditated and unleashed on hapless humanity by anti-humanity globalists. Covid is a biological weapon aimed at global population reduction. Till date, nobody has been able to put Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, to question on his early January 2017 statement that a “surprise outbreak” would occur during President Donald Trump’s tenure of office.

“There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” he said in a speech titled “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration” at Georgetown University Medical Centre. He delivered it some days before Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

In 2014, President Barack Obama had made a similar statement while in office predicting that in “five years” from now, there would be another serious infection. “There may and likely will come a time in which we have both an airborne disease that is deadly, and in order for us to deal with that effectively we have to put in place an infrastructure, not just here at home but globally, that allows us to see it quickly, isolate it quickly, respond to it quickly, so that if and when a new strain of flu like the Spanish flu crops up five years from now or a decade from now, we’ve made the investment and we’re further along to be able to catch it.” And this statement came to pass five years three months later.

I don’t want to delve into the economic benefits inherent in the Covid-19 package for pharmaceutical companies and the grand plot to usher in a new normal that has so far altered the normal course of life globally. The haphazardly prepared vaccines for Covid which have recorded adverse effects and some deaths across the world, are now being received by unwary publics while government agents and elites are dismissing the warnings against the vaccines as a ruse. Thinking that Covid-19 vaccines are like other preventive and immune-boosting vaccines that will keep them safer is another lie. Bill Gates had publicly admitted it could alter human DNA while Fauci said the vaccines do not cure or prevent the vaccinated from getting infected. Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, also confirmed that the vaccines neither cure nor prevent infection but that it will reduce the infection from getting deadly. Then, one should ask, of what value is the vaccine that some governments and corporate bodies are surreptitiously making mandatory? Believe it or not, the vaccination is the first leg in the unfolding new world order programme of events.

The sudden death of Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere’s prolific and fearless spokesperson came as a rude shock to me. Until I read the news, I was not aware he was ill. We spoke a couple of times during the Sunday Igboho versus Killer Fulani herdsmen issue. He didn’t sound sickly at all. We have been colleagues and good friends for over 30 years. His wife, Joe, actually brought us closer. But what fired up this write-up is the attribution of his death to Covid-19. No, I won’t accept that. Several deaths have been attributed to the “plandemic” simply because the deceased tested positive for Covid.

It is widely believed that health institutions and agencies through healthcare service providers try to justify the huge money received to combat the scourge, and the only feasible way to do that is to generate huge figures of infections and casualties. Odumakin was reported to have diabetes and severe lung problem. Those two ailments alone do kill. Lung problem principally causes impaired breathing which definitely required breathing equipment like ventilator or oxygen. That he had Covid-19 in addition to his ailments had now qualified him to have died of Covid-19? This is unfair. Are people not dying of diabetes, lung problem, cancer, prostate, typhoid, high blood pressure, insomnia, asthma, even malaria before Covid-19 came? Why is it that the moment any patient tested positive for Covid, every other disease becomes immaterial? This is unacceptable. It is borne out of figure manipulation mentality of Covid-19 package for those benefiting from the pandemic.

For instance, if malaria test is carried out on every patient in the hospital, it is possible that about 80 percent will test positive to it. But if a cancer patient dies despite being tested positive for malaria, will it be right to attribute the death to “malaria complications?” I wonder why so much hype about Covid-19 if not for the global conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Joe Odumakin said her late husband had “recovered from Covid-19” almost 10 days before his death, yet, the media still attributed his death to Covid-19. Is Nigeria media part of the conspiracy? I saw only a couple of online media (Penpushing.com) that headlined the sad event as “Odumakin died of Diabetes-related Complications” while another online platform (Newspotng.com) wrote: “Yinka Odumakin Recovered from Covid Before Death – Widow.” Unfortunately, other screaming headlines were that he died of Covid-19-related complications. This lie must stop.

Yinka Odumakin should be allowed to rest in peace and not be listed among the touted victims of infamous “plandemic” which has become the cash-cow of some globalists and their local agents and proxies.

He ran a good race, kept the faith and finished his course. Odumakin’s indelible marks on the sand of time will last for ever as a courageous fighter.

Afenifere was blessed to have Odumakin whose widow, Joe, introduced him to the then leader of the socio-political group during the NADECO days. Pa Abraham Adesanya welcomed Odumakin into the club of the Yoruba mainstream political leadership and was asked to work under Mr. Ayo Opadokun until the “falling away” of the superficial Awoists from the fold. Odumakin also strayed into Hon. Wale Oshun’s Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) but returned to the fold upon his realisation that the ARG had a different agenda. He had since remained steadfast and consistent till he hung his boots last Friday.

May his soul rest in peace for eternity. Adieu, Yinka.

West sent this piece via mikeawe@yahoo.co.uk

