Live exemplary lives, Bauchi CAN charges Christian appointees

Christian political appointees in Bauchi State have been charged to be good ambassadors of the Christian community in the state by living an exemplary lifestyle that will single them out as followers of Jesus Christ.

The charge was given by State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus, during the breaking of Ramadan fast with the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir at the Government house on Wednesday.

The CAN chairman told the appointees that they should be mindful that they are carrying the mandate of the Christian community in the state as they serve in the administration telling them that, “you will all give accounts of your stewardship to both men and God.”

He further told them that their excellent performance will pave way for more Christians to be appointed into the government warning that CAN as a body will not sit down and watch any appointee messed up the name of God, saying, “you all better sit up because we will not hesitate to report anyone of you found wanting to the Governor for replacement”.

Abraham Damina Dimeus then assured the Governor that the Christian community will always support his administration to succeed calling on him to always liaise with CAN on matters that have to do with the Christian community in the state.

In his contributions, the Bishop of Bauchi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Dr Hillary N Dachelem commended the Governor for the number of Christians that have been appointed to hold even sensitive offices in the administration saying that it has gone to show that the Governor is not a religious bigot.

Hillary Dachelem said: “yes, you are doing great for the state and we appreciate that, we will not hesitate to call you to order as soon as you derail. The Clergy will continue to pray for you to succeed.”

Addressing the Christian community, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among the people of the state saying that, “we are one people, there’s no need for apprehension among us”.

The Governor commended the Christian community for the support his administration has enjoyed since it came to power in 2019 assuring that peaceful coexistence remains the top priority of the administration.

He further assured that every segment of the society in the state will be given what is due to it based on the availability of resources to the government calling for prayers for the country to overcome security challenges.

