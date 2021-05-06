NYSC commences annual launch of CDS activities

In a bid to improve and sustain its Community Development Services(CDS), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reorganized and commenced the annual launch of the programme.

Speaking at the formal launch of the 2021 CDS activities and presentation of awards on Thursday in Abuja, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim. in his address, said it became imperative to launch the programme as the passion that had driven the activities have continued to dwindle. He said this is due to poor incentives for Corps members who execute projects, lack of support from community leaders among others.

Apart from this, he said inadequate financial and material resources, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, were also contributory factors.

“Our determination to address these challenges gave rise to the decision to reorganize and initiate the annual launch of the activities,” he said.

However, he said the move would help improve, sustain and make the programme more goal-oriented.

In his words: ” Our efforts to re-invigorate the CDS are meant to bring the conduct of its activities in tandem with global best practices. The results will not only be seen in the impact on the benefiting communities, but also the motivation of the younger generation.”

The DG also unveiled some of its existing programmes which include: NYSC Films, NYSC National Cultural Troupe, Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), NYSC Sports and Cultural Festival, NYSC HIV/AIDS Programme, traditional (Group) Year Round (Personal) and Collaborative CDS.

