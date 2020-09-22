LIFA charged on finding solution to African swine fever problem

THE Livestock Industry Foundation for Africa (LIFA), a non-profit organisation whose obejectives are geared towards rural development and transformation amongst rural farmers, has been called upon to collaborate with stakeholders on animal health to proffer a lasting solution to the African swine fever pandemic militating against pig production in Nigeria and other West African countries.

Making the call was the Chairman of Folhope Limited, a company renown for integrated farming which includes livestock production, Chief Emmanuel Folorunsho Ogunnaike (MFR), while speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday.

He noted that:”I think LIFA, in a bid to put an end to the ravaging pandemic should work in synergy with stakeholders in animal health such as animal scientists, veterinary council, veterinary medicine association and researchers to find solutions to the problem.

“The disease is becoming too rampant, thereby rendering profitable pig production impossible in Nigeria and other West African countries. People are being frustrated out of the business due to continuous outbreaks of this disease called African swine fever.” He said.

Ogunnaike, however, wished LIFA, under the leadership of its President, Dr. Stephen Adejoro, the very best as it embark on a mission to put an end to African swine fever in Africa.

