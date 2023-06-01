The Yakurr Local Government Council in central Cross River has released starter packs to more than 70 youth entrepreneurs in the council area.

The release of the starter packs came at the completion of the Council’s skills acquisition programme to take them off the streets by kick-starting their small-scale enterprises.

The Council Chairman for Yakurr, Hon. Ofem Ebri Obeten officially disclosed this during a valedictory speech marking the end of his tenure as Council Chairman. Obeten is the eighth executive Council Chairman of the area.

He stressed that despite the outbreak of civil disturbance between; Nko and Oyedama, communities, Mkpani and Aduma internal wrangling, Idomi Chieftaincy tussle which the Council Boss likened to be similar to that of a Civil War, Cultism, Banditry within his Council area almost caused him emotional breakdown, he and his team were able to surmount the problems.

He said; “We were able to maintain peace and tranquillity in the Yakurr Council area irrespective of hostility in the area. I never allowed money or power to get into my brain.

“We bankrolled several medical bills particularly those operated with hynia, and also established an intellectual project where the council partnered with the Ojanga’s family. We also supported schools,” he revealed.

In his remarks, leader of the Yakurr Legislative Assembly, Usang Eteng Mbang, who spoke in the company of Council Secretary, Mbang Bassey Mbang, lauded the Council for the cordial relationship that existed among the staff of council and leadership.

