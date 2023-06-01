Nigerian comedienne and actress, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Warri Pikin has said she can’t wait to walk down the aisle, as she is counting down to her dream wedding with husband, Ikechukwu.

The renowned entertainer has been gushing about how thrilled she is to remarry her beloved hubby ever since last year.

Before their forthcoming wedding, Warri Pikin again expressed how much she adores and respects her spouse on her Instagram page.

She admitted that she is still enamored and obsessed with him after being married to him for ten years.

She Wrote;

“It’s the official countdown to my BIG DAY. In 10 days, I get to say ‘yes’ again to the man of my dreams.

“Ten years later and you still thoroughly rock my world.

“I can’t wait to walk down the aisle again and renew our promise to each other.”

“Here’s to 10 years in and forever to go. Countdown with me to my big day!!!!”.

