A gubernatorial aspirant in the 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, Bamidele Akingboye, has said with the abundance of human and natural resources in the state, the state has no reason to be poor.

Akingboye who called on the state government and investors across the globe to take advantage of the numerous resources by investing in the state, saying with the abundance of natural resources Ondo state can become the richest state in Africa if utilized properly.

He advised the state government to create an enabling business environment that can accommodate any kind of legitimate business across all the local government areas of the state.

Speaking, during the visit to the Ondo Patriotic Vanguard (OPV)to his residence in Akure, Akingboye noted that Agbabu community in Irele local government area, has the second-largest bitumen deposit in the world with verified reserves of approximately 42.47 billion tonnes.

According to him, the Araromi seaside in Ilaje local government area holds extensive maritime resources which could sustainably support the south-west region, noting that despite the approval of Port Ondo by the federal government, Araromi remains neglected and underdeveloped.

He said “The sand found within Ilaje LGA is also viable for glass production while coconut planting can be carried out successfully using this type of sand.

“If Araromi axis is developed as a Sunshine Smart City, there is an opportunity to generate billions while simultaneously decongesting Lagos through standard road networks linked to Epe, Ajah and Lekki axis.

“This would bring about significant economic transformation capable of positively impacting citizens’ livelihoods, particularly youth employability.

Akingboye bemoaned the persistent neglect of their obligation by successive administrations in Ondo state to optimize the God-given resources for the betterment of its citizens.

“Instead, they have relied solely on meagre allocations from Abuja, resulting in a development that primarily rests on civil servants as opposed to infrastructure and economic growth similar to Lagos or Rivers states,” he said

He urged the current government to go beyond signing Memoranda Of Understanding (MOUs) but take necessary actions such as securing approvals and partnerships with local/international investors aligned with global best practices so that Ondo State can emerge as one of the most industrious economies globally.

While commending Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s courageous actions in dissolving the illegal LGAs &LCDAs Caretaker committees following court rulings, it is suggested that a complete dissolution should be accompanied by the organization of free, fair and credible elections through ODIEC as per the previously released timetables.

“It is noteworthy that these elections are slated for February 6th, 2024 and all participating political parties have been duly accredited”

Akingboye urged Aiyedatiwa to facilitate democratic advancements in the local government areas impartially, thereby solidifying Aiyedatiwa’s legacy and legitimacy for perpetuity.

