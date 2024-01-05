Bzigu Kwazhi had been posted as the new Osun State Police Commissioner following the redeployment of CP Isyaku Mohammed who formerly occupied the seat to another state.

The state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola who made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Friday, stated that, the new commissioner of police assumed his duty post in the state on Thursday.

She revealed that, the new CP was born in Mildu Shalmi, Madagali L.G.A of Adamawa State and holds B.A in History/Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria adding that, he was a SEC 45 alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

