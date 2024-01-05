The remains of the late governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday arrived at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 3:39 pm.

The remains of the late Akeredolu who passed away in Germany were received by a delegation of the state government comprising the secretary to the state government, commissioners, lawmakers, associates and family members of the deceased.

The body was received by his wife, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother.

Others who received the body of Akeredolu, include, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbi Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor, Senator Demola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

The Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, were also present at the airport to receive the body of the former Governor.

Family members, followers, friends, and associates could not control their emotions as the body of the late Governor was being lowered from the plane.

Akeredolu died in Germany on December 26, 2023 in his sleep while on medical vacation and his remains have been deposited at the morgue until the final burial.

Details of the burial arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE