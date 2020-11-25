Lekki Tollgate blues

We love our country
Almost drained to death
By the greed of our fathers
Do they think of the future?
We love this country
Moulded from diverse tongues
A mosaic of colours and creeds
Glittering green, winsome white
We love this country
Never want it to die
Peaceful protests organised to teach
Our fathers the sight and sounds of peace
We sing, we dance, we joke
Drink, eat and play
But our fathers still miss the point;
Violence is no child of harmony
We are peaceful, full of joy
That a nation, tomorrow, will emerge
Structured by the sweat of the youth
Children of rainbow colours
We made so certain
No law would be broken
No arms or missiles we have
A heavy coat of vulnerability!
We want to dialogue
But our fathers speak only analogue
How can we meet to talk
Our language is digital
We were sadly wrong
Deadly wrong we were
Our treasured armour
Gave us away, like sitting ducks
Tortured Tuesday, day of death
October rain of bullets
Tore our country’s flag, blood stained
Dancing to the rhythm of the national anthem
Blood on the road, soaking the soil
Breaking bones sing dirges
For the departing souls
Of our martyred youths
Ghosts, our fathers swear
Did the shooting spree
But do ghosts need arms?
Sad story from hardened hearts!
When we say blue
Our fathers hear brown
Neither rhythm nor rhyme
Animates our fathers’ twisted tales
Ade A. Ajakaiye,
Ibadan.
