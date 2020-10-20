Lekki killings: My heart is broken for Nigeria, Rihanna says

The multi-award winning hip hop singer Rihanna has lent voice to the ongoing massacre in Nigeria via her Twitter handle @rihanna on Wednesday morning.
Rihanna tweeted a blood stayed Nigeria flag and a graphic that has the inscription of her wish to Nigerians who are suffering police brutality.
Read the tweet below:
#ENDSARS 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/59lrs8JnDA
— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 20, 2020
