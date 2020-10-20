Hillary Clinton urges Buhari, army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters

By Tribune Online
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary oand Presidential candidate of United State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army  to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.

It was earlier reported that Soldiers had invaded the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos earlier on Tuesday, shooting at unarmed protesters.

ALSO READ: Lekki shooting: Sanwo-Olu orders probe

The incident had generated an uproar, within and outside the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton lent her voice in support of those who had condemned the action of the soldiers.

