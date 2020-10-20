Hillary Clinton urges Buhari, army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary oand Presidential candidate of United State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.
It was earlier reported that Soldiers had invaded the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos earlier on Tuesday, shooting at unarmed protesters.
The incident had generated an uproar, within and outside the country.
In a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton lent her voice in support of those who had condemned the action of the soldiers.