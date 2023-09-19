Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known simply as Rihanna, and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have unveiled the face of their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, for the first time.

Tribune online reports that the couple had earlier this month revealed the name of the child, a month after he was welcomed.

In a new development, the couple, who had welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, together in 2022, unveiled the face of their newest addition in a family portrait.

According to Vogue Magazine, the photos were taken by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, professionally known as Diggzy.

Sharing some of the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), @Rihannadaily wrote, “😍😍😍 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share a first look of their newborn baby, Riot Rose, in an adorable family photoshoot with son RZA Athelston Mayers.”

See Photos:

