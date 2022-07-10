Leke Adeboye commissions library in Sogunle

AS part of the effort to give back to society and boost the education of the younger generation, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Leke Adeboye, recently commissioned a new library donated by one of the RCCG Youth Province 1 parishes to the pupils of Sogunle Primary School, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The event was graced by members and pastors of the church while officials of Ikeja Local Government executive council gathered at the commissioning of the new library donated by the Living Seed Church (The Bridge) in collaboration with Dare Adeboye Foundation.

The chairman of the Ikeja Local Government, Honourable Mojeed Alabi Balogun, represented by the Supervisor for Education, Honourable Pelumi Ologonje, was delighted to commission the project. He noted that such projects as well as individual support are key to the enhancement of the society.

In his speech, Pastor Leke Adeboye, who is a lead pastor of RCCG, The Bridge and Assistant Pastor-in-charge of CSR RCCG Youth Province 1, emphasised the importance of education.

According to him, “education is the most important thing. Even Jesus came to educate the 12 disciples so that they can educate the rest of the world. When you educate a child, you’ve equipped them for life. You can take everything I have away from me, but you cannot take away what is inside my head.

“The new library featured books, furniture and computers. The computers were a notable addition because the pupils previously had to visit another school for every computer period. In addition to the digitised library, the church also renovated the toilets and restored an abandoned classroom,” he added.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Edith Ehirim, expressed profound joy and gratitude for the intervention by the church.