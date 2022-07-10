When Olukoya expanded MFM’s outreach in Ogun with six regions

The quest to enlarge the coast of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries beyond its present reach came to reality when the visioner of the ministry, and the General Overseer of the MFM Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, and top officials of the church stormed Sango/Ota axis of Ogun State to dedicate six of the regions of the church.

The remarkable event saw Olukoya and his entourage of senior pastors of the axis and followers of the church as they gladly commissioned the South-West Region 19, Ijoko, in Sango axis. The train later moved to the Tent Makers Pastoral Ministry, Region 10, Owode-Ota and it was a large crowd of worshippers and neighbours, who thronged the arena, to listen to and catch a glimpse of the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide.

South-West Region 93, Iyana-Ilogbo was the third region that followed. It was gathered that the Regional Overseer built a hall alongside the auditorium and the motley of MFM adherents, fans and friends of the ministry were over-joyous on sighting Dr. Olukoya, as they peeped through the windows, and all available spaces to receive blessings from their spiritual father.

Another Tent Makers Pastoral Ministry, Region 30, Singer-Ota, was the next port of call. Tribune Church News learnt that the region was built single-handedly by a 76-year-old Pastor (Mrs) Janet Oluwadaunsi, the regional overseer, popularly called ‘Mama’.

The Regional Overseer of South West 22, Iyesi-Ota, Pastor Moses Adekunle, and his wife, drew a large array of senior regional overseers, regional overseers, overseers, pastors, friends, neighbors and well-wishers from near and far, to host Olukoya and his entourage next.

In his sermon at the region, Olukoya, noted that one may not require the help of a very important personality to attain the great height destined for one by God. He cited the example of David, who knew no one but God took him to the throne, adding “Nothing good comes easy. God can plant a servant in a place to promote one to the throne,” he added.

The final port of call which also drew the largest crowd, including top officials across the ministry, was the Mega Regional Headquarters, where the Senior Regional Overseer, Pastor Wale Adeolumuyiwa, holds sway. It was already midday, by the time the General Overseer and his entourage arrived amidst cheers to dedicate the expansive auditorium, as worshippers within and outside the two-floor auditorium went ecstatic.

In his sermon, with the theme: “My Case is Different”, Olukoya charged that one’s case has to be different from the others, to be able to make the difference in life. He said that some powers are happy when they see one suffering and in bondage but that once God appears at one’s battle, the battle is over.

According to him, before God appears in one’s battle field, the enemy may be holding sway and in such circumstances, “many people have been boxed to a corner by the enemy; many are struggling with the strugglers; many are passing through hard times and some people’s fertile grounds had been turned infertile grounds, while the enemies are congratulating themselves over some people, for exploiting their labour.”





Olukoya also blessed the faith materials of the worshippers in all the six regions and prayed for the growth and God’s protection of everyone present.

Pastor Adeolumuyiwa recalled that the last time Olukoya was in the region was in June 27, 2010, when he first launched the Ota Regional Headquarters, as the sixth region of the MFM.

The event was graced by the traditional rulers of the towns including, the Olota of Ota, Professor Adeyemi Obalanlege and the Onilogbo of Ilogbo, Oba Ojugbele, while the founder and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, Dr. David Oyedepo, was represented by a senior pastor in the ministry, among other dignitaries from across the country.