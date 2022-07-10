Getting it right in the second half

WE are in the second half of the year . . . how time flies. We have just six months and this year will end. We need to put our thinking caps on and roll up our sleeves so we can make the best of the second half of the year. We must make concrete plans to make strategic advances before the year ends. This is made more serious because time is our enemy. Time is against us. We are not getting younger and we must make the best of whatever time we have. The only time we have is ‘now’ so we must maximize the moment. Time, they say, waits for no one. The tomorrow we talked about yesterday has come and gone . . . time just flies.

No matter how the last six months have been things can always be better in the next six months. We must be determined to get it right and make impact with our lives in the next six months.

Success in life demands intelligent hard work and we must put to work all the weapons at our disposal to move us to the next level in the last half of the year.

We need to see the wood from the trees so we can make right choices and decisions and one crucial thing that will help us a great deal is having a right understanding of the operations of the three main time frames – past, present and future. Not knowing how to navigate through these time frames and not understanding how to prepare for each time frame can be the difference between success and failure. It can be the difference between being on the same level or moving to the next level.

The past is dead and gone but we are all products of the past. Our present, many times, is the result of our past. The ‘today’ we see today is the harvest of the seeds we planted yesterday. The circumstances we find ourselves today is the product of the choices and decisions we took yesterday. What we are experiencing today is the direct and indirect consequence of the action and inactions of yesterday. The drop-out of today was the truant in school yesterday. The medical doctor of today is the result of successfully completing medical school yesterday. The dividends of today are the result of the investments made yesterday. We are all the product of the past. However we cannot live or dwell in the past. We cannot go forward and look back at the same time.

“The Lord says, “Forget what happened before, and do not think about the past. Look at the new thing I am going to do. It is already happening. Don’t you see it? I will make a road in the desert and rivers in the dry land.” Isaiah 43.18-19

We need to maximize today and move to having a glorious future.

The decisions and the choices we make today will determine what our tomorrow will be. The wrong decisions we make today will be the calamity of tomorrow. The wrong choices we make today will lead to the regret we will have tomorrow. Going to the next level demands we understand that yesterday is gone and we only have today. Our ability and willingness to maximize today will enhance our chances of success in the future. Maximizing today by thinking strategically and doing the right things will result in avoiding mortgaging our future to disappointment, frustration and regret.

“Look carefully then how you walk! Live purposefully and worthily and accurately, not as the unwise and witless, but as wise (sensible, intelligent people), Making the very most of the time [buying up each opportunity], because the days are evil.” Ephesians 5:15, 16

