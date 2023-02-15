A review of Olusegun Bayode’s book, The Power of Visualisation: Bringing Your Future Into Your Today.

NOT many people know that visualising one’s future has a very positive impact in achieving one’s target if one puts in the work.

This is definitely what Olusegun Bayode explains in his book, The Power of Visualisation: Bringing Your Future Into Your Today.

The nine-chapter book starts with ‘Visualisation.’ The author, using the Cambridge Dictionary, describes Visualisation as “the act of forming a picture of something or someone in your mind.”

He further highlights that the California University says 60 percent of listeners can remember visual presentation, compared to only 10 percent remembering exclusively verbal presentation.

The author also quotes Earl Nightingale as saying, “Visualisation is the human being’s vehicle to the future – good, bad or indifferent. It’s strictly in our control.”

In this chapter, the author gives the benefits of visualisation to include opening one’s mind to all possibilities, ability to adapt to change, creating clarity and intention, bringing meaning to one’s journey, calming anxiety, keeping one prepared, among others.

In the second chapter, the author focuses on “The Power of Your Thoughts,” where he gives vivid description about how the mind works.

To highlight the importance of the power of thoughts, he shares how top athlete, Tobi Amusan, spoke her victory into existence in 2016 when she wrote on her social media page that, “Unknown now, but soon, I will be unforgettable. I will persist until I succeed.” Today, the whole world knows Tobi Amusan, who broke several records in athletes in 2022.

With this, the author says one can actually visualise the future and work towards it, and the truth is that Tobi Amusan didn’t just visualise her future and sit back doing nothing. She actually worked hard to be where she is today.

The third chapter explains how one can learn to visualise one future or target, while subsequent chapters highlight blockages to visualisation, cost of hesitation, attention to detail and self discipline.





Although there are several motivational books that focus on the subject matter, Bayode has been able to use personal experiences to buttress his points.

The book is therefore recommended for anyone who has dreams and searching for how to achieve them.

The author has a fair share of his life in many spheres of human endeavours cutting across management, marketing, accounting, finance, business strategy, investment, mentoring, among others, and with his vast experience, he has been a choice speaker in many fora.

