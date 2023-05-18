National Chairman of the c has assumed office as the substantive Chairman of the Labour Party After months of leadership tussle that almost tore the party apart.

Abure announced his resumption as active national chairman of the Labour Party, following the appeal by the party on the case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining Abure from parading himself alongside three others.

According to Abure, “It has become imperative for me to address this press conference to properly put the legal issues surrounding the leadership of the party on their proper perspectives for quite some time now about the leadership of the party.

“It is pertinent to state categorically and clearly that Labour Party has no faction. Labour Party has only one leader and that leadership is the National Working Committee led by myself, Barrister Julius Abure.

“Recall that some few members of the party burgled themselves into the office and appointed themselves, four of them, as officers of the party acting on the purported and upon a restraining order, an ex parte order granted by the FCT High Court.

“A cursory look at the originating summons which is pending before the High Court of the FCT, Apapa and his cohorts asking that court upon granting their reliefs in the final judgement to direct the NEC to appoint interim National officers for the party.

“Out of desperation they are not patient enough to wait for the outcome of the final judgment but employed self-help and appoint themselves as National Officers of the Party.

“However, our objection to the court jurisdiction was overruled by Justice J. Muazu of FCT High Court on the 12th of May. On the same day, we filed a Notice of Appeal. Then on Wednesday 17th May, the Appeal was entered at the Court of Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/559/2023.

Also, we have filled our Appellant Brief of Argument which has been served on the trial courts.

“By necessary implication, the FCT High Court in Maitama ceases to have jurisdiction over the matter.

“The matter is now on the course list of the Court of Appeal. So, what the High Court judge is expected to do is to adjourn the matter sine die.





“It is worthy of note that in 2021 Suleiman V. APC reported in NWLR (2023) 5 NWLR 211-416 Supreme Court same Justice Muazu wrongly assumed jurisdiction. His decision was jettisoned by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme.

This report was communicated but surprisingly he went ahead to assume jurisdiction.

However, having appealed and filed a motion for a stay which has been served on the judge, I and my colleagues have now fully assumed our constitutional responsibilities as National Officers of the Party.

He denied any alleged compromise associated with playing host to Senator Goodwill Akpabio at the party secretariate explaining it was a tour of political parties for support and the Labour Party was one of the many parties visited.

Suspended National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Abayomi Arabambi had earlier accused the National Chairman of the Party of compromising with the All Progressives Congress to support Senator Akpabio in the race for the Senate President in the 10th assembly.

According to Arabambi, the party hosting of Senator Akpabio and his team was against the interest of the party.

He alleged that the party must be watchful of subterranean moves to undermine the interest of the party in courts across the country to sack members of the party who won the election on the platform of the party.

