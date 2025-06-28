Lead City varsity VC hosts US consulate public affairs officer, team

…expresses interest in partnerships, collaboration, links

The Vice-Chancellor of Lead City University, Professor Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, on Thursday, said that the institution is looking forward to expanding its international partnerships with American universities in priority areas.

The areas include academic collaborations and joint degree programmes, faculty and scholar exchange initiatives, research partnerships across disciplines and student exchange and cross-cultural immersion programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor said this in his welcome address during the official visit of the Public Affairs Officer of the United States Consulate, Ms. Julie McKay, and her team.

Ms. McKay and her team were received by the university’s leadership, the Vice-Chancellor; the Registrar, Dr. Oyebola Ayeni; Deputy Vice-Chancellors Prof. Omolara Campbell and Prof. Ladokun Olusola; the Bursar, Dr. Taiwo Taiwo; University Librarian, Dr. Lanre Osaniyi; Deputy Registrars Dr. Owolabi Ayobami (Corporate & Student Services) and Dr. Mrs. Adewole Adekolarin (Academic Planning), alongside other senior officers.

Speaking on behalf of the Chancellor, Prof. G.B. Ogunmola; the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Emeritus Professor J. Aladekomo; the Chairman, Governing Council & Pro-Chancellor, Professor Jide Owoeye; the management, staff; and the entire university community,, Prof. Adeyemo emphasised the goal of the institution in providing a serene, well-equipped, and intellectually-stimulating environment for breakthrough research, innovation, and academic excellence.

He said that Lead City University is also committed to producing graduates who are not just job seekers but job creators.

Referring to the motto of the institution which is “Education for Self-Reliance,” the Vice-Chancellor stated that the focus is on equipping its students with the entrepreneurial mindset, practical skills, and global perspective needed to thrive in today’s dynamic world.

The Vice-Chancellor recalled the enriching engagements of Dr. Etim Eneida George, a distinguished Fulbright Scholar, whose two official visits were fully sponsored by the university.

“Her interactions with our students and faculty were intellectually stimulating and aligned with our aspirations for global collaboration.

“We are proud to share that several of our faculty members have expressed strong interest in participating in the Fulbright Programme, and we are actively supporting them in this pursuit.

“In fact, a number of our academics have already secured prestigious research grants, earned international fellowships, and attained global recognition in their respective fields.

“These achievements reflect our strategic commitment to fostering a globally competitive academic environment,” Prof. Adeyemo remarked.

The Vice-Chancellor also spoke on the resolve of the university to create a world-class university experience with its campus infrastructure which include state-of-the-art lecture theatres, modern laboratories, digital libraries, ICT-enabled classrooms, high-speed internet, and student-friendly recreational and residential facilities.

He said: “We are confident that these opportunities will further elevate our impact, expand our global footprint, and transform our university community in lasting ways.”

Prof. Adeyemo noted that the visit of Ms. McKay and her team was not just ceremonial, but a reaffirmation of shared values which are mutual respect, dialogue, and global educational engagement.

He added that it signalled the visitors’ belief in the potential of African institutions, affirming the pride of Lead City University in standing as one of them.

He hoped for the great possibilities the renewed partnership would bring.

During the visit, Ms McKay expressed admiration for the university’s infrastructure, academic vision, and strategic priorities.

She commended the institution for its forward-thinking leadership and reaffirmed the importance of establishing a robust and mutually beneficiala partnership between the aU.S. Consulate and Lead City University.

Ms. McKay also underscored the significance of academic collaboration and global engagement, and particularly highlighted the Fulbright Scholar Programme as a critical platform for faculty and student development.

She also emphasised the potential of student exchange initiatives to foster intercultural understanding and enhance the internationalisation agenda of the university.

She toured the university’s two radio stations — Lead Radio 89.1 FM and LCU Campus Radio — where she granted interviews and engaged with students and staff.

She praised the role of the university’s media platforms in promoting educational advancement and public enlightenment.

Ms. McKay further noted with satisfaction that Lead City University had twice sponsored the visits of a Fulbright Scholar to the institution, describing it as a laudable investment in academic excellence and a reflection of the university’s commitment to global academic standards.

She expressed her eagerness to see stronger collaborations between Lead City University and American higher education institutions, particularly through faculty exchange, joint research, dual-degree programmes, and other academic partnerships involving Fulbright alumni.

