Iranian govt holds funeral for military officers, others killed in war with Israel

Iran on Saturday held a state funeral for around 60 people, including senior military commanders, killed in its recent war with Israel.

Tensions remain high following inflammatory remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The funeral began at 8:00 am local time (0430 GMT) in Tehran.

Government offices and many businesses were closed for the occasion.

“The ceremony to honour the martyrs has officially started,” state TV announced.

Footage showed mourners in black, waving Iranian flags and holding portraits of the slain commanders.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top officials were present.

Coffins were draped in Iranian flags and displayed in Enghelab Square, each bearing images of the deceased in uniform.

The 12-day war, which started on June 13, saw Israel and the U.S. strike Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran responded with missile attacks on Israeli cities.

Both countries later claimed victory after a ceasefire.

Tehran’s health ministry said 627 civilians were killed in the Israeli attacks.

Israeli officials reported 28 deaths from Iranian strikes.

Images from the funeral showed civilians carrying portraits of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Among the dead was Major General Mohammad Bagheri, second-in-command of Iran’s armed forces.

He died along with his wife and daughter, a local journalist, in an Israeli attack.

Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, killed on the war’s first day, was also among the dead.

Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi was also killed, along with his wife.

Four of the 60 people being laid to rest were children.

The funeral procession will move from Enghelab to Azadi Square, around 11 kilometres away.

Organisers called it a “historic day for Islamic Iran and the revolution.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s Friday remarks on his Truth Social platform further escalated tensions.

He accused Iran of lying about winning the war.

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’” he said, referring to Khamenei.

“I knew EXACTLY where he (Khamenei) was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces… terminate his life,” Trump added.

He claimed to have been working on lifting sanctions on Iran.

“But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more,” Trump said.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, fired back on Saturday.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei,” he posted on X.

He added, “The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults.”

Iran insists its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only.

After Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran resumed enrichment activities.

Trump recently hinted that new negotiations might begin.

But Tehran denied this, and Khamenei dismissed the impact of the U.S. strikes.

He said the strikes had done “nothing significant” and accused Trump of exaggerating.

Israel said it had “thwarted Iran’s nuclear project.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated, “The international community now has an obligation to prevent, through any effective means, the world’s most extreme regime from obtaining the most dangerous weapon.”

Though the war has ended, its diplomatic and political consequences continue to unfold.