Rally support for Tinubu’s re-election, ex-minister Adegoroye tasks Nigerians

…calls for national unity for economic growth

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has called on Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his bid for re-election in 2027.

Adegoroye stressed that national unity and continuity in governance are crucial to consolidating the gains of ongoing economic reforms and development initiatives.

He stated this while speaking during the fifth-anniversary celebration and inauguration of new executives of a socio-political movement rooted in Yoruba cultural values and progressive ideology, Opomulero.

He noted that President Tinubu has laid the foundation for a transformed economy and deserves the support of all Nigerians to see it through.

“President Tinubu inherited a country facing serious economic challenges, but he has shown bold leadership through the reforms his administration is implementing.

“What we need now is stability and continuity to ensure these efforts are not reversed,” Adegoroye said.

He pointed out that many of the current hardships are short-term sacrifices that will yield long-term benefits, especially in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and energy.

He said, “Every country that has achieved sustainable growth had to pass through a phase of restructuring.

“That’s where Nigeria is right now. We must stay the course and give the President time to deliver.”

The former minister urged political leaders, civil society groups, and the youth to put national interest above partisan sentiments and recognize the importance of unity in achieving a prosperous Nigeria.

He commended President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance, citing his appointments of competent individuals across ethnic and regional lines as a reflection of his desire to build a united nation.

Adegoroye concluded by expressing confidence that with sustained support, Tinubu’s re-election would consolidate economic recovery, create more jobs, and strengthen national security.

Speaking on the theme “Politics in Nigeria: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” Adegoroye described Nigeria’s political evolution as a journey marked by trials, resilience, and shifting democratic landscapes.

He commended President Tinubu as a courageous leader who has taken bold steps to reposition the country, particularly through economic restructuring and infrastructure development.

He said, “We must give this administration time and the necessary support to finish what it started. Governance is a marathon, not a sprint.

“What President Tinubu has started in terms of reforms may seem tough now, but they are necessary for long-term growth and prosperity.”

The former minister, however, charged members of the Opomulero group to act as ambassadors of unity and progress in their various communities, promoting dialogue, civic engagement, and the ideals of good governance.

Performing the formal inauguration of the new executives, the Director General of Opomulero, Mr. Olasupo Olakunori, commended members for their unwavering commitment to the group’s mission over the past five years.

He reiterated that the group was established not only to protect Yoruba interests but also to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Olakunori further announced that Opomulero is set to organise a One-Million-Man March in support of President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

According to him, the march, scheduled to take place across several southwestern states, will demonstrate grassroots support for the President’s reform agenda and re-election in 2027.

“This is not just a political march; it’s a movement of conviction. President Tinubu remains the best candidate to lead Nigeria through this period of transformation.

“We are mobilizing at all levels—markets, communities, student unions—to ensure this message is loud and clear,” Olakunori said.

Also speaking at the event, Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to implementing people-centered policies that would improve the quality of life at both state and federal levels.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and patient as the effects of government reforms begin to manifest.

“What we are seeing now is the foundation. The results will become clearer soon. The APC has a long-term vision for Nigeria, and we are confident that President Tinubu will deliver on that promise,” Adetimehin said.

The event drew a diverse crowd of political stakeholders, traditional leaders, youth groups, and community-based organizations. It also featured cultural performances and presentations highlighting Yoruba heritage and political consciousness.

A major highlight of the day was the presentation of honorary awards to notable individuals who have made outstanding contributions to politics, leadership, and humanitarian development.

Among the recipients were Mrs. Tomisin Falade and Prince Benedict Adegoroye, who were praised for their integrity, service to humanity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy.

The anniversary celebration, according to organizers, marks a turning point for Opomulero as it prepares to play a more active role in Nigeria’s political discourse ahead of the 2027 general elections.

