Osun govt promises support as charity organisation trains, graduates 70 students in IT skills

A non-profit organisation, ITECH Development Charities (IDC), on Friday graduated 70 people, including secondary school students, following the completion of their technology and sustainable energy training programmes.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to the graduands at the ITECH training centre in Ilesa, Osun State, the coordinator of the programme, Mr Magnus Ogunseyin, said the training was designed to revolutionise grassroots development and skill acquisition.

Ogunseyin noted that some of the graduates had mastered the art of building both high-frequency and low-frequency solar generators from scratch.

“They did so through effectively democratising solar technology and also by dramatically reducing price points and making sustainable energy accessible to communities that need it most,” he added.

One of the board members of the organisation, Agboola Fayese, while addressing the graduating students via Zoom, said it is now crucial to equip youths with skills in Tech and AI programmes.

Fayese said the training programme has shown that youths can transition from the classroom to well-paying jobs without the need to migrate.

He urged governments at all levels to endorse the initiative aimed at providing IT skill-focused training for youths.

“The achievements of these students today, those who have passed their A+ and Tech Gig, illustrate that our youths can transition from the classroom to well-paying jobs without the need to migrate. They don’t need to ‘Japa’. They can be in Nigeria and be making money.

“Numerous graduates of ITECH among those who are with you today, many of them are working remotely for international companies and earning incomes in dollars. Our training centres and curriculum have received government inspections, and we are certified.

“It is crucial to equip our youths with skills in Tech, Solar, Cybersecurity and AI programmes. These are skills that are needed anywhere in the world. ITECH has demonstrated capacity by graduating students who have received internationally recognised certificates. We possess a team of highly skilled professionals.

“We urge our local, state, and federal governments to endorse this initiative aimed at providing IT skill-focused training for our youths. We also encourage individuals to notify their towns, communities, and charity organisations to lend their support.”

In her own remarks, Mrs Rachael Alalade, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Murtala Jimoh, promised the state government’s support for the centre.

Mrs Alalade, while appreciating the foundation for empowering the youths, said, “The government of Osun State is fully involved and will continue to be involved in supporting our youths.”

