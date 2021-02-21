Lawmaker calls for state of emergency on 250 erosion sites in Anambra

The Lawmaker, representing Nnewi/North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Honourable Chris Azubogu, has called on Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on over 250 erosion sites in Anambra State.

Azubogu made the called when he visited the ongoing Obiofia Ichi erosion control project he facilitated in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, over the weekend.

Tribune Online gathered that the Obiofia Ichi erosion control project is one of the Lawmaker’s facilitated federal projects to Anambra State.

*Azubogu, who arrived at the erosion site and went straight to engage with the contractor handling the project, discussed with the contractor the need to do a comprehensive job that will end the erosion havoc in Obiofia Ichi.

According to Azubogu, who is one of the leading aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra State Governorship election, said “this Obiofia Ichi Erosion site represents one of the 250 erosion sites in Anambra State. The Ichi erosion has eaten people’s homes and I believe that with this ongoing erosion control project which I facilitated, we will save the community from the further threat of erosion.

Our efforts on erosion menace in Anambra State is to curtail erosion, recover our land space from what I called ‘ecological terrorism’ and prevent new ones. We have about 250 active erosion sites in Anambra State and it doesn’t just worry me, but challenges me to keep on pushing for us to resolve them. I and my colleagues from Anambra State have stood on the floor of the National Assembly, moved motions, and knocked on doors to see how we can best handle the Anambra erosion havoc. We have achieved very little success when you consider that we still have over 250 active erosion sites in the state.

“But, we must continue to call for support on tackling Anambra erosion challenges from everywhere. The danger in Anambra erosion havoc is that residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural land space is being eaten up by this menace, he added.

“I, therefore, reiterate my call for the declaration of State of Emergency on over 250 Anambra erosion sites from the Nigerian Government, at all levels with support from the international community and all men and women of goodwill. You can imagine Anambra with a small land space of about 4,865 square kilometres facing over 250 erosion sites,” Azubogu summited.

He also pledges commitment to seeing Anambra State recover her land space from ecological devastation.

