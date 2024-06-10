As Professor Rasaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu was announced as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State expectations are already high, especially given the stiff competition that trailed his emergence. Professor Kalilu would be challenged by the salient issue that trailed his emergence from 10 other applicants that scrambled for the exalted position who felt short-changed due to speculations that he was favoured on account of town of origin. Contrary to that, Professor Kalilu parades an impressive resume which gave him an edge over other aspirants. Besides, he did not emerge based on sentiment. It is based on merit both in terms of experience and performance.

What are the expectations? Professor Kalilu would be under pressure to build and surpass the performances of his one-year tenure as vice chancellor in acting capacity. The impression among the students and staff as well as the general public is that Kalilu did very well during his 12 months as acting VC. Therefore, as substantive VC, he is expected to hit the ground running.

As the first Ogbomoso man to become the VC of LAUTECH in the 34 years of the institution, certainly all eyes would be on Kalilu. I therefore advise Professor Kalilu to deploy similar extraordinary courage, uncommon expertise, integrity, principle and commitment to duty that defined his one year tenure as acting VC.

Sunday Ogunkuade, Ogbomoso

ALSO READ: June 12: FG unveils activities for Democracy Day