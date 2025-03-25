The value of teachers, teaching and education

“THE art of teaching is the most important skill a person can learn …”

(‘Where There Is No Doctor’—a health care handbook by David Werner, page w21.)

WHO is a teacher? A teacher is a person who helps others to acquire knowledge, competencies or values. Teachers can be referred to using a variety of titles such as educator, tutor, instructor, schoolteacher, master, mistress, coach, trainer, lecturer, professor, don, fellow, reader, academic, guide, mentor, counselor, schoolman, and so forth.

Teaching is a noble work with good incentive. It is indeed a most vital profession. Teachers lay the essential foundation for a person’s education. Even the best professors at the most prestigious universities are indebted to teachers who took time and effort to prime and cultivate their desire for education, knowledge and understanding. In fact, all top policymakers in the public and private sectors have been taught by a teacher at some point in their lives.

A good education is very important. In the Holy Scriptures, for example, we are strongly encouraged to acquire wisdom. For example, in Proverbs Chapter 3, Verse 21 [b], we read: “Safeguard practical wisdom and thinking ability.” Also, Proverbs 4:7 says: “Wisdom is the most important thing, so acquire wisdom, and with all you acquire, acquire understanding.” Wisdom implies a breadth of knowledge and a depth of understanding. The Biblical sense of wisdom lays emphasis on sound judgement, based on knowledge and understanding; the ability to use knowledge and understanding successfully to solve problems, avoid or avert dangers, attain certain goals, or counsel others in doing so.

Education is closely related to wisdom and understanding in the sense that education involves the gradual process of acquiring knowledge and understanding. Education holds the key to a better life. Joseph Addison (1711) said: “What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to the soul.”

Why do we need teachers? “Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher” says a Japanese proverb. Teachers provide education for all ages, children to adults, and in a diverse field of studies. Teachers work hard to inspire, guide, educate and mentor us every day. Teaching is an inspiring profession that leaves a lasting impact on every child’s life, no matter how big or small it may seem. By raising awareness of the importance of teaching and the current issues affecting teachers, the hope is that it will in turn improve the quality of education.

The teaching profession, it has to be admitted though, is a demanding one which presents many challenges. Being a teacher is not at all easy. It demands a great deal of self-sacrifice. Also, with the declining economy, life has not been easy for many teachers. And poor remuneration has always discouraged people from moving into the teaching profession. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties and drawbacks, many teachers still persevere in their chosen profession.

So, how do you define a good teacher? Is it a person who can develop a child’s memory so that he can repeat facts and pass tests? Or is it a person who teaches one to question, to think, and to reason? Who helps a child to become a better citizen? . . . Unless a teacher is convinced of the value of education and is also interested in young people, it is impossible for him or her to become a good, successful, motivated and satisfied teacher. A good teacher instills confidence in those he teaches and makes learning a fascinating challenge. A good teacher recognises each student’s potential and knows how to make it blossom and flourish. To get the best out of each child, the teacher must discover what interests or motivates him or her and what makes the child tick, and a dedicated teacher must love children. William Ayers, a teacher, said: “Good teaching requires most of all, a thoughtful, caring teacher committed to the lives of students.

How grateful we should be to those women and men who provoked our curiosity, who stirred our minds and hearts, who showed us how to satisfy our thirst for knowledge and understanding—our teachers!

Ighakpe sent in this article from FESTAC Town, Lagos.

