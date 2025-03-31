Incessant communal clashes between Ifon and Ilobu communities: A threat to life, economy

I am compelled as a concerned Nigerian, as a resident of these communities and a peace-loving individual to write and unequivocally express my concern and alarm over the recurring communal clashes between Ifon and Ilobu communities, which have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, wanton destruction of properties, and a significant threat to economic development.

It would be recalled that the recent clash, which claimed many lives from the two communities and particularly the life of a stranger and student, is a stark reminder of the urgency with which the government needs to actively intervene to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

It is very disturbing and disheartening to note that despite repeated appeals and warnings, the government has failed to take proactive decisive action to address the root causes of these clashes. There is need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms and strong security presence in the affected areas.

Furthermore, I call on the government to invest in economic empowerment programmes and infrastructure development projects that will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty in the affected communities.

The government must demonstrate its statutory commitment to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and promote economic development in Ifon and Ilobu communities.

Adesina Abiodun Muheebulahi, Ifon, Osun State

