A threat to life economy The value of teachers teaching America’s WHO exit and Africa’s Time for Tinubu to address insecurity facing Nigerians Gender disparities should be prohibited Tackling the increase in telecoms Hidden dangers of food  to our advocates of Nigeria’s let there be no power outage in UCH again Our poor economy Save us from BEDC Tackling youth unemployment China’s mysterious respiratory outbreak A call to action for Nigeria EFCC should prevent its operatives from being killed Revamping the Nigerian economy help save Nigerians from Whatsapp scammers Nigerian students in Tinubu FG should address hunger Growing unemployment crisis among Entrepreneurship will tackle Nigeria’s Time for govt to provide solutions Alarming rate of unemployment among Time to amend EFCC President Tinubu’s gains Arraigned minors deserve Tribune has touched many lives Traditional systems need Dealing with hike in prices Time to upgrade our electricity 20 hours of power supply Time to act against rape Need to stop students from roaming streets Women representation in media How far have we come? FG must end hardship TETFUND Why no support for Addressing youth unemployment unemployment in Nigeria Mr President provide free transport Political blame game A hindrance to Dangote petrol rollout What’s next for Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos Expressway Palliatives distribution A culture FG must stop Ondo State needs a standard stadium Kamala Harris’s candidacy Beyond feminism and toward Ogbomoso roads deserve attention
Letters

Incessant communal clashes between Ifon and Ilobu communities: A threat to life, economy

Adesina Abiodun Muheebulahi

I am compelled as a concerned Nigerian, as a resident of these communities and a peace-loving individual to write and unequivocally express my concern and alarm over the recurring communal clashes between Ifon and Ilobu communities, which have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, wanton destruction of properties, and a significant threat to economic development.

It would be recalled that the recent clash, which claimed many lives from the two communities and particularly the life of a stranger and student, is a stark reminder of the urgency with which the government needs to actively intervene to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

It is very disturbing and disheartening to note that despite repeated appeals and warnings, the government has failed to take proactive decisive action to address the root causes of these clashes. There is need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms and strong security presence in the affected areas.

Furthermore, I call on the government to invest in economic empowerment programmes and infrastructure development projects that will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty in the affected communities.

The government must demonstrate its statutory commitment to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and promote economic development in Ifon and Ilobu communities.

Related

Felicitation as new Alaafin’s coronation nears

The value of teachers, teaching and education

America’s WHO exit and Africa’s health crisis

Adesina Abiodun Muheebulahi, Ifon, Osun State

READ ALSO: Ifon/Ilobu/Erin-Osun crisis: Police arrest three suspects with firearms

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Time for Tinubu to address insecurity facing Nigerians living in villages

Power Supply: We are back to square one in our community

Gender disparities should be prohibited

Strengthening drug law enforcement in Nigeria

Tackling the increase in telecoms tariffs

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×