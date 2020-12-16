Govt alone cannot fund university education, says AAUA VC

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Professor Olugbenga Ige, has stated that the sole support from government alone cannot effectively help universities to deliver its core mandates without combined efforts from other key stakeholders within the society.

He made this known recently while charging the newly elected executive members of the university alumni association just as he lauded the National Executive Committee of the association for deploying relevant strategies to mobilise more members to its fold.

He said the efforts of the alumni association and other key stakeholders of institutions across the country are expedient if the institutions must achieve their core mandates.

He said the government alone cannot fund university education more than before, the university requires the support of key stakeholders, like the alumni association, to enable the University discharge its core mandates of teaching, research and community service effectively.

The new leaders of the university alumni include; Kunle Adetoba, President; Oladunmiye Abimbola, Vice President I; Dr Sunday Layi Oladipupo, Vice President II; Oluwaseyi Samuel Oluwalade, General Secretary; Rasaki Babajide, Assistant General Secretary; Akintan Akinyemi, Treasurer; Dr Olarewaju Yusuf (Ex-Officio), Bayo Okelola (Legal Advisor), Owoeye Adewale Victor (Events & Publicity Officer) and Adeleye Taibat Adelola (Director of women services).

The VC urged the new executive to keep the flag flying by building on the legacies recorded so far and by expanding the scope of the Alumni successes.

