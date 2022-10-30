LASTMA cautions illegal traders causing traffic gridlocks on Lagos roads

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has cautioned illegal traders to stop conducting business on major roads thereby causing traffic gridlocks in some parts of the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, gave this warning over the weekend while addressing officers on the need to ensure free flow of traffic during and beyond ‘Ember Months’ across the state.

The LASTMA boss disclosed that the activities of these illegal traders impeded the free flow of traffic on major roads, even as he reminded that Section (1) of the Lagos State Street Trading and Illegal Markets Prohibition Law of 2003 prohibits both buyers and sellers from engaging in business activities at an unauthorized place, adding that there are various penalties/jail terms for anyone found guilty of contravening the Law.

“It has become worrisome having to spend many hours in traffic caused by illegal traders on our roads, thereby creating an artificial bottleneck.

“We have to put a stop to that by ensuring that activities involving buying and selling are taken off the roads and put back into market complex designed for such,” Oreagba said.

According to Oreagba, this warning was also meant to protect the lives of illegal traders from unforeseen circumstances such as accidents from reckless private/commercial/truck/tanker drivers.

The General Manager lamented that these illegal trading activities persisted, despite several warnings to these illegal traders to stop displaying and selling wares on main roads, medians, road- setbacks, bus stops, and drainage alignments.

He, however, called on market leaders to support the agency in ensuring that the activities of these illegal traders were put under check to make roads across the state free for motorists and other road users.

