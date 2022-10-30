Fiscal Responsibility Commission sensitises states on transparency, accountability

In a bid to engage the sub-nationals on fiscal governance, and challenge them on numerous fiscal governance projects, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) will commence the 2022 zonal awareness and sensitisation workshop on transparency and accountability.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in four geopolitical zones of North-East, North-Central, South-West, and South-South, has the theme: ‘Sustaining the Gains of Fiscal Transparency in States’.

Head, Strategic Communications Directorate, FRC, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu said in a statement issued on Sunday that the programme is in line with the mandate of the Commission and particularly aimed at assisting the States to consolidate the ability to maintain credibility in public finance management.

According to him, “It will also address the salient issue of borrowing by the Government of the Federation.”

The main target audience are States Commissioners of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and State Debt Management Official. State Auditors General, relevant Civil Society Organizations whose areas are transparency and fiscal governance, and State Fiscal Responsibility Commissions.

Other participants at the event, which will be declared open by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Chief (Barr.) Victor Muruako includes nominees of State Ministries of Finance, Budget, and Planning.

Mr Anyanwu said, “The Thrust of the Zonal Awareness and sensitisation programme is in line with the 2022 programme of the Commission to continue to engage the sub-nationals on fiscal governance and to effectively challenge them on numerous fiscal governance projects stationed by the Federal Government and mostly funded by donor agencies.

“It is also an opportunity for the Commission to engage other relevant stakeholders and the civil society organisations on the ongoing aggressive campaign for effective fiscal governance by the sub-nationals.”

Some of the topics that will feature during the programme include: Strengthen Fiscal Management at the State level, through Fiscal Responsibility laws; the imperative of fiscal transparency and accountability in the sustainable development of States; ensuring sub-national debt sustainability and sustaining and deepening remits of the States Fiscal Transparency and accountability, (SFTAS) among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE