Fiscal Responsibility Commission sensitises states on transparency, accountability

Business News
By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
Fiscal Responsibility Commission sensitises states on transparency, accountability

In a bid to engage the sub-nationals on fiscal governance, and challenge them on numerous fiscal governance projects, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) will commence the 2022 zonal awareness and sensitisation workshop on transparency and accountability.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in four geopolitical zones of North-East, North-Central, South-West, and South-South, has the theme: ‘Sustaining the Gains of Fiscal Transparency in States’.

Head, Strategic Communications Directorate, FRC, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu said in a statement issued on Sunday that the programme is in line with the mandate of the Commission and particularly aimed at assisting the States to consolidate the ability to maintain credibility in public finance management.

According to him, “It will also address the salient issue of borrowing by the Government of the Federation.”

The main target audience are States Commissioners of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and State Debt Management Official. State Auditors General, relevant Civil Society Organizations whose areas are transparency and fiscal governance, and State Fiscal Responsibility Commissions.

Other participants at the event, which will be declared open by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Chief (Barr.) Victor Muruako includes nominees of State Ministries of Finance, Budget, and Planning.

Mr Anyanwu said, “The Thrust of the Zonal Awareness and sensitisation programme is in line with the 2022 programme of the Commission to continue to engage the sub-nationals on fiscal governance and to effectively challenge them on numerous fiscal governance projects stationed by the Federal Government and mostly funded by donor agencies.

“It is also an opportunity for the Commission to engage other relevant stakeholders and the civil society organisations on the ongoing aggressive campaign for effective fiscal governance by the sub-nationals.”

Some of the topics that will feature during the programme include: Strengthen Fiscal Management at the State level, through Fiscal Responsibility laws; the imperative of fiscal transparency and accountability in the sustainable development of States; ensuring sub-national debt sustainability and sustaining and deepening remits of the States Fiscal Transparency and accountability, (SFTAS) among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Business News

Business Editors hold workshop on infrastructure financing

Business News

Unity Bank declares N2.2bn profit in Q3, grows gross earnings by 17%

Business News

Coin, rather than redesign N100, N200, N500 notes, LCCI urges CBN

Business News

NSDC seek governors’ support in revitalization of sugar sub-sector

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More