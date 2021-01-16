Land dispute: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew on Aguleri, Umueri communities
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has announced the imposition of a curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns, all in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.
This is to stem the outbreak of communal violence reported in the three towns.
In a statement, Governor Obiano said the curfew will last from 7 pm to 7 am daily, beginning on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
The curfew in the first instance will last for three days. Violators of the curfew would be prosecuted.
