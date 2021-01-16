NIMC halts enrolment exercise in headquarters

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has halted enrollment exercise in its headquarters effective Monday, 18th January 2021.

This was even as it reactivated 20 enrolment centres within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke in Abuja on Saturday, it said the move was to ensure easier NIN enrollment exercise.

It urged enrollees to use any of the reactivated centres.

The centres are: NIMC state office, Wuse Zone3, Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section, Abaji, AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, Bwari Area Council Complex, CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, Chief Palace, Kurudu, Nigerian Customs Service, Karu, NIPOST Kubwa,

Others are: Kuje Opposite Forest Pasali, along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, Dei-Dei beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market, Dutse Alhaji, FHA Gwarinpa

FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, High court LugbePolice Signboard, Lugbe Market, Airport Road, Jiwa AEDC Office, before Emir Palace, Karshi Women Development Secretariat, Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension.

A source at the headquarters told Nigerian Tribune that the development was due to the amount of crowd that visit the Commission daily.

“Enrolment has stopped starting from Monday because of the crowd. So we are looking for ways to address the situation,” the source said.