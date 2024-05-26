Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and the former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has commissioned the National Open University (NOUN) Study Centre in the Wase local government area of the state.

The federal project was conceived and attracted by the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, to his constituency.

Senator Lalong, while speaking during the commissioning, stressed the need to strengthen education and give Nigerians, particularly those from rural areas, an opportunity to break the shackles of poverty and ignorance.

He commended the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Maje, for attracting the project and ensuring that it was completed.

While speaking at the event, Senator Lalong appreciated President Tinubu and the Ministry of Education for making sure the collaboration with the national assembly yielded a positive result.

Senator Lalong said the study centre will give the marginalised and even those who are willing to acquire additional education an opportunity to do so with ease.

In his remarks, former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase appreciated his constituents for giving him the opportunity to serve them at the national assembly for many years, assuring that he will continue to bring development that will impact the present and future generations.

He also thanked former Governor Lalong, whom he described as a leader and true democrat who loves unity, peace and collective achievements.

Wase said the vision behind the NOUN Study Centre is to make tertiary education accessible to most rural dwellers in the area and also build capacity for national development.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Isaac Buswat, who represented the Vice Chancellor, NOUN, said the Wase Study Centre is a viable educational platform for emancipation that the young and old should take advantage of.

He also said opportunities will be given to all Nigerians who are willing to take advantage of the Centre to develop themselves.

