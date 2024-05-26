The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ibadan region, in collaboration with her HMO counterpart, ProHealth Management South-West, held a mental health awareness fitness and aerobic exercise exercise at the weekend.

This is to commemorate Global Mental Health Awareness Month, celebrated every May, as promoted by the Mental Health Foundation UK.

The programme, which was anchored by the Health, Safety, & Environment (HSE) department of the region, began on Friday, May 24, 2024, with a health talk for staff titled Men Mental Health in the Workplace.”.

Related Posts No Content Available

On Saturday, staff gathered as early as 10 am at the sports field of Bashorun Ogunmola High School, off Ring Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and were drilled by a team of professional coaches headed by Mr. Omoniyi Oladepo.

The theme of the event is “Let’s move more for our mental health.”

NSITF staff present at the event applauded the organisers of the event and appealed to the management that such beneficiary activities should be put together regularly.

NSITF Regional Manager, Ibadan, Mrs Toyin Emeordi, while commending the HSE department, said, “Your real wealth is your health, not the multiple digits in your bank account.”

She called on all staff to keep safe and be intentional about living a healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE