The management of Bristow Helicopters has proposed to partner closely with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to commence aviation search and rescue service and introduce light-wing aircraft into the Nigerian oil and gas sector as part of plans to establish a centre of excellence in the aviation sector.

The Managing Director of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria, Mr Oladapo Oyeleke, stated this when he led the company’s team that met with the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, at the Board’s headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He said the visit was an opportunity to congratulate the Executive Secretary on his appointment, reaffirm the company’s commitment to NCDMB’s mandate, and explore areas of possible collaboration.

He stated that Bristow Helicopters is the global leader in the provision of helicopter services and has operated in Nigeria for over 65 years.

He acknowledged that the company had found comfort in the Nigerian environment and currently provides services to diverse clientele within and outside the Nigerian oil and gas industry using its fleet of aircraft.

“We carry 3000 passengers every day. The magnitude of our impact cannot be overemphasised,” he asserted.

The Managing Director maintained that Bristow Helicopters brings innovation to its service, stressing that the development of the Nigerian energy sector relies heavily on the company’s support and services.

“You can only access deepwater projects that are about 200 nautical miles away using our services. You cannot get there by boat,” he noted.

In the area of human capacity development, the Managing Director claimed that the company has trained over 300 Nigerian pilots and engineers in partnership with the NCDMB.

According to him, “We have done very well in human capacity development. We trained Nigerian pilots and engineers heading the aviation departments of most international oil companies.”

Speaking further on the company’s local content strides, particularly in human capacity development, Oyeleke stated that the company started appointing Nigerians to the position of chief executives 10 years ago, despite Bristow Helicopters being an international brand.

On possible areas of collaboration with the NCDMB, the Managing Director suggested that Bristow Helicopters and the NCDMB could partner in setting up a centre of excellence for effective training of manpower that would work in the aviation subsector of the oil and gas industry.

He emphasised that his company brings years of global excellence and always tries to raise the bar.

Another possible area of partnership, according to him, is the introduction of search and rescue support services in the oil and gas industry.

He indicated that Nigeria has a sizable number of vessels operating in the oil and gas industry, yet there is a weak search and rescue support system.

He mentioned that Bristow Helicopters is the global leader in the provision of such services and plans to bring that expertise to the Nigerian market.

It was learned that the third possible area of collaboration for both organisations is the planned investment in light-wing aircraft for the Nigerian industry.

According to Oyeleke, “The aircraft will come in the 4th quarter of 2024 if the market takes us there. We plan to train Nigerians to become the pioneers of that fleet, and they can become the ambassadors.”

In his comments, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe lauded Bristow Helicopters for their professionalism and for offering excellent services to the oil and gas industry over the past six decades.

He expressed interest in the opportunities presented by the new light-wing aircraft and confirmed that the board would seek to train young Nigerians to acquire the capabilities required to operate the aircraft.

Ogbe also pledged the Board’s support for Bristow Helicopters’ plan to introduce search and rescue services in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“Such services would be challenging and expensive to deploy but would ultimately add great value to the industry, he concluded.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE