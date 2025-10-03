VIDEO: Why I introduced my daughter to alcohol, clubbing at age 17 — Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has explained why she introduced her teenage daughter, Simisola, to clubbing and alcohol at the age of 17.

Bakare, in an interview with content creator Mr Lilgaga, said her choice was deliberate. She noted that she wanted her daughter to always remember her role in her first experience with nightlife.

“I took my daughter to the club for the first time at 17. And I like the fact that in her memoir, she would reference me as the person who introduced her to alcohol and clubbing,” she said.

The actress added that she preferred being the one to expose Simisola to such experiences, instead of leaving her to figure it out on her own or through peers.

“At least, she would say, ‘it was my mother who showed me these things first,’” she added.

Simisola had earlier celebrated her 17th birthday in grand style with her friends, family, and her mother’s colleagues. A video from the event showed her dancing in a gown while surrounded by friends who cheered her on.

Laide Bakare’s comments have since generated mixed reactions online, with many people debating her parenting approach and decision to introduce her daughter to nightlife at a young age.

