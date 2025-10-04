‘Circumstances beyond my control’, Pastor Toluwanimi Odukoya breaks silence on marriage crash

The Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Toluwanimi Odukoya, has opened up about how her marriage crash and other personal losses have influenced her faith and ministry journey.

In an interview with Truthtable, shared on her YouTube channel on Thursday, Odukoya said her separation happened due to circumstances beyond her control.

She said, “I’ll say I’m separated. Most of you don’t know I’m separated and that’s actually defined or has shaped my life. It was circumstances beyond my control.”

Reflecting on the experience, the 40-year-old compared the end of her marriage to “a death,” adding that between 2021 and 2023, she also lost her stepmother, her father’s twin sister, and her father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Speaking further about the marriage crash, she noted that separation does not always mean either party is at fault.

“My ex-husband is a great man… but if God doesn’t ordain you guys to be together and you force-fit yourselves, the likelihood of staying together is very low,” she explained.

Despite the emotional toll, Odukoya said she chose to accept her pastoral calling, even when she struggled with self-doubt.

“When the call came, I told God, ‘You know all the baggage I’m trying to navigate. But if you call me to serve, then maybe you’ve put something in me.’ I just decided to keep my eyes on Jesus.”

She also credited her family, especially her late father and siblings, for their support during that period.

“My dad fought for me. My family encouraged me. That embrace added to my self-esteem and self-worth.”

