Ukraine: 30 injured in Russian strike on railway station — Zelensky

At least 30 people have been injured following a Russian drone strike on a railway station in north-east Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a post on X, he said that preliminary reports indicated train staff and passengers were at the site of the strike in the city of Shostka, in the Sumy region.

Emergency services are on the scene and have begun helping people, he said, adding that information regarding the injured was still being established.

He also posted a video showing a damaged train carriage on fire.

Russia’s army has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s railway infrastructure since invading in February 2022.

Zelensky called the strike on Shostka station in Sumy “savage”.

“So far, we know of at least 30 victims” including passengers and railway staff, he said.

“The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians,” he added.

The site is around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border.

A separate wave of overnight strikes by Russia’s army on Saturday cut off power to some 50,000 households in the northern Chernigiv region.

Ukraine’s army on Saturday also claimed to have struck a major oil refinery in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region.

Kyiv has vowed to increase its own long-range drone attacks on Russian energy sites, in what it calls fair retribution for Russia’s daily attacks on its cities and power grid.

(BBC)

