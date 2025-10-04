Gov Eno charges Akwa Ibom youths on emerging business opportunities

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has charged young people in the State to take advantage of emerging business opportunities provided by his administration to actualise their entrepreneurial dreams, warning that entitlement mentality and lack of prudence are obstacles to growth.

Governor Eno gave the charge on Friday, at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of Ibom Ignite Conference, themed ‘Ignite to Accelerate’, held at the Ibom-LED Centre, Uyo.

The Governor, who initiated the programme in 2017 while serving in church leadership, said Ibom Ignite was borne out of a desire to inspire young people towards self-development and enterprise.

He described the conference as a platform to challenge youths to break away from dependency and cultivate the discipline of business prudence.

Recounting his own experience, Governor Eno said he started the Royalty Group in 1995 with just five rooms and grew it into a thriving business empire, which he considers a model of the Akwa Ibom entrepreneurial spirit.

“I am a true Akwa Ibom brand. When you talk of an Akwa Ibom brand, see me standing here,” the Governor declared, while urging youths to emulate his example by starting small and nurturing their vision with consistency.

He recalled how his early passion led him to write the book “Wealth Creation: God’s Way”, which he used in mentoring youths on hard work and vision. He explained that the same drive birthed Ibom Ignite, which has since inspired a culture of entrepreneurship among young people in the State.

“I was tired of seeing young people angry, entitled, and waiting as if the world owed them something. We must change that mindset. If you believe in a dream, live for it, avoid distractions, and don’t be discouraged by critics. Those who doubt you today will applaud you tomorrow,” he said.

The Governor further stressed that passion remains the fuel for success, advising participants to develop clear goals and pursue them with courage.

“You must have a passion for something. Something must be driving you, and if you are pursuing it, stay focused,” he told the gathering.

Speaking on governance, Eno noted that while leadership is vital, responsible followership is equally critical for progress. “Everything rises and falls on leadership, but we must begin to look at followership too. A leader can have good intentions, but without the right followership, intentions will fail,” he observed.

He urged youths not to waste the emerging business opportunities provided by his administration through Ibom-LED and other empowerment programmes, noting that his generation lacked such platforms and had to struggle without government intervention.

Earlier in his keynote address, Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services, Obafemi Banigbe, said Akwa Ibom has all it takes to become Nigeria’s hub for technology, sports, agriculture, and economic growth. He, however, emphasized that vision, investment in human capital, and deliberate action are necessary to unlock such potentials.

Banigbe charged young people to think beyond the cliché of being “leaders of tomorrow” and instead position themselves as “builders of tomorrow.” He advised them to focus on making impact rather than chasing headlines, and to embrace collaboration over unhealthy competition.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Godwin Akpan Amaowoh, encouraged participants to start small and grow steadily, while remembering those who supported them along the way. He cautioned against gambling with time and resources.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob, described the 2025 theme as both symbolic and instructive, explaining that every great leap begins with ignition, a spark of passion, purpose, and possibility.

Other speakers expected at the two-day conference include Deputy Country Director of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Obinaju Uchenna; Senior Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to the Presidency, O’tega Ogra; Rector of Dakadda Skills Acquisition Centre, Prof. Enoidem Usoro; and CEO of Corporate Shepherd Ltd, Idorenyen Enang.

Also billed to speak are Ubotex CEO, Ubong Obot; Sole Administrator of Ibom Paints Ltd, Ime Uwah; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Akparawa James Edet; and Guinness World Records Holder, broadcaster and writer, George Iniabasi Essien.

The conference is expected to feature paper presentations, panel sessions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire Akwa Ibom youths to ignite passion, accelerate growth, and build enterprises with global relevance.

