Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the allegation of treason made against him by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

He described Mohammed’s action as “height of rascility” he was campaigning against during the buildup to the 2023 presidential election.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported the Minister had made allegations of treason against Obi during engagements with journalists in Washington DC in the United States of America recently.

Mohammed accused Obi of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, which for him, is treasonable.

Reacting, Obi, who was a guest at Arise Television’s Prime Time programme Monday, said Mohammed would have used the money wasted on attacking him to build block of classrooms in his country home.

“That is the height of rascality. It was even announced in Washington. I committed a treasonable offence and I’m in Onitsha, and my minister (Lai Mohammed) went to announce it in Washington. This is the waste in governance we are talking about and people don’t want to understand.

“The amount it cost Nigeria for him to go and announce that in Washington can build a block of six classrooms in a primary school. I’m sure if you go to his village there are so many places where children don’t even have desks or classrooms to go to school.

“Instead of using that money for this purpose, he went to Washington to announce treason against someone in Onitsha.

“He doesn’t need to do that. From there he went to London, announcing the same thing when I’m in Nigeria. He should have come to see me or invited me and tell me my offense,” Obi intelligently replied when asked to react to allegations made by the minister against him.

